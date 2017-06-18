Brooks Koepka wins U.S. Open by four shots

Brooks Koepka celebrates his birdie putt on the 8th green during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Erin Hills. (Photo: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

ERIN, Wis. — Brooks Koepka has never feared the unknown.

Traveling the world over during his foray into professional golf on the European Tour and its developmental circuit, the former Florida State All-American visited many lands, from Kenya to Kazakhstan, from Spain to Scotland, from South Africa to Shanghai. It was an unconventional route to golf’s biggest stages, but the adventurous soul loved it.

So mammoth, mysterious Erin Hills, just 11 years old and basically unfamiliar to all 156 players who came to Wisconsin for the 117th edition of the U.S. Open, wasn’t going to rattle the muscular Floridian, no matter how much fescue, distance and sharp edges the course can dish out.

Koepka, 27, comfortably settled in and unleashed his eye-opening power to get the better of Erin Hills and won the national championship on Sunday in record fashion.

With a final round, 5-under-par 67, Koepka finished at 16 under and four shots clear of 54-hole leader Brian Harman and Hideki Matsuyama. With rounds of 67-70-68-67, Koepka equaled the scoring record in relation to par set by Rory McIlroy in 2011 at Congressional Country Club.

