Defending Valspar champion injured by amateur's shot

Most Pro-Am golf tournaments, predictably, produce a major disparity in course talent between the pros, who happen to be the best players in the world, and the amateurs, who somehow got cleared to knock the ball around with their golfing role models and generally just hope to not hurt anybody in the process.

David Kerr wasn't so lucky on Wednesday at Innisbrook Golf Resort in Palm Harbor, home of the Valspar Championship, won last year by Charl Schwartzel, who happens to be the 2011 Masters champion as well. Kerr, a Birmingham, Alabama, native who admits to being a pretty shabby player in the first place, was undoubtedly rattled by taking to the course with one the best at the craft, and it showed early. Kerr shanked a shot off a tree, which promptly ricocheted back and hit Schwartzel in the wrist.

The pro that he is, Schwartzel played 10 holes in the meaningless event before withdrawing due to the pain.

10Sports' Justin Granit recaps the incident in the video above. You can also get the full story from our coverage partners, the Tampa Bay Times, here.

