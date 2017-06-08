Facelift brings updated greens to Innisbrook

The North Course at Innisbrook is getting new greens. Innisbrook photo (Photo: Richard Riley Riley, Richard Riley)

Two years after its crown jewel course got a major facelift, another Innisbrook layout is receiving the same posh treatment. In the shadow of the famed Copperhead Course, Innisbrook’s North Course is undergoing a major renovation on the greens.

All 18 greens on North will be planted with TifEagle Bermuda Grass. That’s the same surface found on The Copperhead, the site of the PGA Tour’s Valspar Championship.

“We couldn’t be more excited to watch the renovation process take place over the summer months,” said Innisbrook’s Managing Director Mike Williams. “As a company, we strive to continually improve our amenities and this project reflects our commitment to always make sure our guests and members enjoy one of the finest golf experiences in the country.”

The changes are expected to provide firmer, more consistent putting surfaces. Famed golf course architect Larry Packard designed all four courses on the Innisbrook property. These renovations will return North closer to Packard’s original design after years of wear and tear.

“It is very exciting to think that in October the North Course will enjoy the same turf/putting surface that was so well received by the PGA TOUR this past March on the Copperhead,” said Innisbrook Director of Golf Bobby Barnes. “We are continually trying to keep improving our product and our service to make sure our golfing guests have an exceptional stay with us.”

After the renovations are completed, North will re-open in early October.

Innisbrook is located at 36750 U.S. Highway 19 North, Palm Harbor, FL 34684.

