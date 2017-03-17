WTSP
Pro golfer casually nudges gator out of way

Andrew Joseph, For The Win , WTSP 10:51 AM. EDT March 17, 2017

At 26 years old, PGA golfer Cody Gribble knows no fear.

He can prove it. As the golfer was making his way up the fairway, he noticed a large gator hanging out near a water hazard at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Thursday. Now, anybody who is familiar with gators probably knows that alligators are apex predators and probably shouldn’t be startled.

Gribble did not care. He walked straight to the gator and gave the creature a push on the tail, which sent it right into the water hazard. Who does that? Hasn’t he seen Happy Gilmore? Chubbs Peterson lost his hand doing that very act.

Despite his bravery, Gribble was 4-over par through 16 holes.

 

