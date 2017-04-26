WTSP
Close

Pro golfer says United broke his clubs

Bryan Altman, CBS MIAMI , WTSP 7:55 AM. EDT April 26, 2017

It just keeps getting worse for United Airlines. Today, two weeks after video surfaced of police officers forcibly removing a passenger from an overbooked United flight and dragging his unconscious body down the aisle of the aircraft, professional golfer Mat Goggin tweeted out a picture of his broken golf clubs and laid the blame at United’s feet following a flight with the airline.

Of course, in light of recent news, Goggin also had to take a shot at the beleaguered airline, saying “I was going to complain but I must admit I’m a little intimidated by @united.”

While the incident is unfortunate, Goggin, who hails from Australia and has won on the PGA’s Web.com Tour multiple times in his career, might not be without clubs for too long.

Almost immediately after he tweeted out the photo of his busted clubs, TaylorMade Golf tweeted back at him “we’re on it.”

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

WTSP

Mystery over giant rabbit's death on United Airlines flight

WTSP

Aviation officer: Passenger in United confrontation was combative

WTSP

United ranks as America's bottom-rated legacy airline

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories