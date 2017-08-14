Reports: Tiger Woods had five drugs in his system at time of DUI arrest

Tiger Woods had five drugs in his system - Vicodin, Dilaudid, Xanax, Ambien and THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) - the night he was charged with driving under the influence, according to a report from ESPN.

WTSP 5:15 AM. EDT August 15, 2017

