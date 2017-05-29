Tiger Woods arrested in Florida for DUI suspicion

A spokeswoman for Jupiter Police Department said an officer pulled Woods over around 3 a.m. on Military Trail, just south of Indian Creek Parkway. (Photo: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities arrested Tiger Woods early Monday morning on charges of driving under the influence.

Woods, 41, was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail around 7:18 a.m. Monday.

Authorities released him around 10:50 a.m. Monday on his own recognizance. Woods was not required to post any monetary bond, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office's website.

A spokeswoman for Jupiter Police Department said an officer pulled Woods over around 3 a.m. Monday on Military Trail, just south of Indian Creek Parkway.

CBS12.com contributed to this story.

