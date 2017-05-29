Tiger Woods arrested in Florida for DUI suspicion

Authorities arrested Tiger Woods early Monday morning on charges of driving under the influence.
Woods, 41, was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail around 7:18 a.m. Monday.
Authorities released him around 10:50 a.m. Monday on his own recognizance. Woods was not required to post any monetary bond, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office's website.
A spokeswoman for Jupiter Police Department said an officer pulled Woods over around 3 a.m. Monday on Military Trail, just south of Indian Creek Parkway.
