Tiger Woods breaks silence, says he's completed treatment

Tiger Woods says he's checked out of the clinic where he went to get help dealing with pain medications, adding he will "continue to tackle this going forward."

Woods took to Twitter Monday evening to make the announcement. Woods said he would continue his work with the help of his doctors, family and friends. He thanked people for their support.

The treatment follows the golfer's arrest on a DUI charge after he was found asleep at the wheel in Jupiter, Florida, around 2 a.m. on May 29. Woods told police he was taking various prescriptions. No alcohol was found in his system.

Woods said in a statement last month that he was receiving professional help to manage his medications and how he deals with pain and a sleep disorder.

Golf is about the last thing he should be thinking about right now as he continues to rehabilitate his back after a spinal fusion surgery and tries to get his medication issues under control, CBSSports.com reports.

Woods, a 14-time major champion, hasn't played professionally since withdrawing from a tournament in Dubai in February, CBSSports.com adds.

