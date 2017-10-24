WTSP
Tiger Woods set to enter plea bargain for DUI arrest

October 24, 2017

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The diversion program for intoxicated drivers that Tiger Woods is expected to enter Wednesday is one of several across the country aimed at reducing the number of repeat offenders and backlogs of court cases.

The 41-year-old superstar golfer is scheduled to plead guilty at a court hearing to reckless driving, a less severe charge than driving under the influence, as part of a Palm Beach County, Florida, program that has graduated almost 2,500 first-time offenders since it began four years ago

Deputy State Attorney Richard Clausi, who oversees the county's misdemeanor prosecutions, said that less than 1 percent of the program's participants have reoffended. He said the key has been getting offenders to take responsibility for their actions without requiring a trial and making sure they complete the program.

