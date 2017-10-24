Tiger Woods set to enter plea bargain for DUI arrest

Assistant captain of the U.S. team Tiger Woods walks along the eighth hole during the third round foursomes matches of The President's Cup golf tournament at Liberty National Golf Course on Sept. 30, 2017. (Photo: Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The diversion program for intoxicated drivers that Tiger Woods is expected to enter Wednesday is one of several across the country aimed at reducing the number of repeat offenders and backlogs of court cases.

The 41-year-old superstar golfer is scheduled to plead guilty at a court hearing to reckless driving, a less severe charge than driving under the influence, as part of a Palm Beach County, Florida, program that has graduated almost 2,500 first-time offenders since it began four years ago

Deputy State Attorney Richard Clausi, who oversees the county's misdemeanor prosecutions, said that less than 1 percent of the program's participants have reoffended. He said the key has been getting offenders to take responsibility for their actions without requiring a trial and making sure they complete the program.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 Associated Press