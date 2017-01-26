Two Florida golfers make back-to-back aces

Gregg Shires (left) and Greg McCall made back-to-back holes-in-one at Estero Country Club at The Vines in Naples, Fla., on Jan. 25. (Photo: Jim Weir)

Gregg Shires and Greg McCall both have been fortunate enough to make a handful of holes-in-one during their golf careers. But Jan. 15, they took it to another level.

The two members of Estero Country Club at The Vines in Fort Myers, Fla., each made a hole-in-one on back-to-back shots on No. 8.

"I hit a 6-iron and it was kind of a high little draw and landed I suppose 12 feet or so right of the hole and short of it, and the ball just kind of ran up and went right in," said Shires, a 2 handicap whose ace was his fifth. "We were surprised."

"We gave each other high-fives and were excited," said McCall, who like Shires is a fellow Indianapolis native. They were playing against Jim Weir, a Vines member from Illinois, and his guest.

Then it was McCall's turn on the 164-yard hole. The 4-handicapper hit an almost identical shot to Shires, except he used a 7-iron.

"My ball hit almost in the same place," McCall, 69, said. "It took the same track. I said, 'That ball's in the hole" and then the ball disappeared. Then we really got loud."

"We went crazy at that point," Shires, 62, said.

"Then we lose our mind," Weir said.

According to Golf Digest, the odds are 26 million to 1 for two golfers in the same foursome to do it, but the information doesn't break it down into the odds of golfers doing it on consecutive shots. Shires and McCall said they saw somewhere online it was 50 million to 1. The Golf Digest odds of two amateurs in the same round doing it are 1.3 million to 1. The odds for a low-handicap golfer to make an ace in a round are 5,000 to 1.

"The most unique part was it was exactly the same trajectory," Weir said. "On the shot tracker, if you had a replica of that, CBS would've played that 30 times. I bet you anything it wouldn't have varied more than five feet."

The ace was the 10th for McCall, who is a part-time Vines resident and lives in Indianapolis the rest of the year. He's a member at Brickyard Crossing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Shires was a member at the Country Club of Indianapolis for 24 years before moving down to The Vines full-time in 2010.

"We won the hole by four shots because they parred the hole," McCall said with a laugh, referring to the scores of his other two playing partners.

The group reached the next par 3, No. 13, with Shires and McCall -- both former real estate agents -- having a chance to press their luck.

"I don't think any of us hit the green," McCall said with a chuckle. "We were more worried about what the bar bill was going to be."

According to tradition, those who make a hole-in-one cover the entire bar tab in the clubhouse.

"It was quite a feat," said Shires. "Incredible."

"You spend the next 10 minutes with goosebumps, just realizing this is incredible to be able to share with your friends," Weir said. "I looked up and said 'Thank you God for giving us this.' My guest, he's 26. He just couldn't talk or anything. He'd never seen a hole-in-one.

"That will be memories for all of us. You could just hardly believe that you saw it."

Naples Daily News