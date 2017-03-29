Hall of Famer Irvin accused of sexual assault

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 25: Pro Bowl alumni captain Michael Irvin stands on the sidelines before the 2015 Pro Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 25, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Photo: Christian Petersen, 2015 Getty Images)

FORT LAUDERDALE – An NFL Hall of Famer and former University of Miami standout is in trouble with the law again.

Michael Irvin has been accused of sexual assault and an investigation is ongoing.

A 27-year-old woman has told authorities that she and Irvin were out at a bar and then decided to return to his hotel room.

According to TMZ, she began feeling sick in his room and remembers fighting him off, but then woke up as he was checking out seemingly hours later.

She called 911 at 7:30 a.m. on March 21st and said she feared that she had been drugged and raped.

She then went to a medical lab for a blood test and swab, per TMZ.

Irvin is denying the accusations and his lawyer, Larry Friedman, made a statement to TMZ.

“The allegations are completely false,” Friedman told TMZ. “In the few hours since we’ve learned about them we’ve already discovered many red flags about this young woman’s background and the allegations she made against Michael. Even the complaint that she made specifically says she does not recall the events that took place. She was very drunk that night. Nothing happened and there was no assault.”

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department confirms that there is an open investigation but denies providing TMZ with any details or information that was used in their report.

The only information provided was the case number and that Irvin was listed in an incident report of sexual battery, per Fort Lauderdale PD.

Unfortunately for Irvin, this isn’t the first time he’s been named in a sexual assault case.

He was falsely accused by a woman in 1997 but she later admitted to lying and was sentenced to 90 days in jail.

Ten years later in 2007 Irvin was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel room.

After prosecutors decided not to press charges, the woman sued Irvin in civil court and he countersued for defamation. The two lawsuits ended up resulting in a confidential settlement.

Irvin has been a main host on the NFL Network for several years. The league-owned network declined to comment at this time.

