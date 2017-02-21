Harlem Globetrotters entertain at Amalie Arena tonight

The Harlem Globetrotters entertain. Photo: Getty Images

The Harlem Globetrotters are visiting Tampa's Amalie Arena Wednesday night as part of their 2017 world tour.

Tickets for the show are available here.

The Globetrotters, founded in 1926, have entertained generations of fans with their blend of elite basketball skill, comic theatrics and crowd involvement.

Team member Zeus McClurkin made fans himself this week while in town with the "Yacht Shot" the Globetrotters posted on their Facebook page:

