Help Tampa Bay beat Jacksonville in the YMCA Treadmill Challenge

Thinkstock (Photo: Baitong333)

TAMPA -- Alright Tampa Bay. It’s time to get serious. The YMCA Treadmill Challenge is this Tuesday and we’re going head-to-head against Jacksonville in this epic rematch.

The Treadmill challenge is a competition between the two Florida cities to see who can log more miles on a treadmill. And that’s where you come in.

This Tuesday, March 21, between 6:30am and 6:30pm, you can help Tampa Bay beat Jacksonville by just walking or running for 30 minutes on a treadmill. Tampa Bay YMCA members can go to any local YMCA and have a staff member log your miles. To join from home or other locations via Twitter or Facebook, post a post-workout photo of the treadmill dashboard showing the total distance. Then use #TreadmillTuesday and tag @TampaYMCA.

Last year, Jacksonville beat us by 176 miles. That’s why this year, it’s on! We’re not going to love to them twice, are we?

We’ll also have a treadmill up here at WTSP taking part. Hope to see your miles!

© 2017 WTSP-TV