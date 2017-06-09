Hillsborough County prep football coach dies

Billy Turner (Photo: Tampa Bay Times)

TAMPA, Fla. – The winningest high school football coach in Hillsborough County history died on Friday morning at the age of 79.

Billy Turner had a half-decade bout with cancer, according to our partners out with the Tampa Bay Times.

Turner won 254 games in 38 seasons. He coached at Chamberlain High School for 30 years, and had two stops at Hlilsborough High School.

Chamberlain’s field is named in Turner’s honor, along with the Coach of the Year award presented by the National Football Foundation’s Tampa chapter.

Among the players Chamberlain coached include Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden, NFL nose tackle Brodrick Bunkley and former FSU running back James Wilder Jr.

Chamberlain appeared in one state title game in a 21-17 loss in the Class 5A final in 2001.

Go to the Tampa Bay Times’ website to read the full story.

© 2017 WTSP-TV