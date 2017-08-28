Hurricane Harvey reportedly may force Rangers and Astros to play at neutral site

June 4: Astros' Carlos Correa celebrates his game-winning RBI-single with Carlos Gomez and Luis Valbuena in the 12th inning. (Photo: Eric Christian Smith, AP)

The Astros and Rangers set scheduled to begin a series in Houston's Minute Maid Park on Tuesday. However, because of the catastrophic flooding that resulted from Hurricane Harvey, it seems unlikely that the Astros will be able to play in Houston. On that point:

#MLB considering sites outside Texas for #Astros - #Rangers series set to begin Tuesday, per source. Will discuss shortly on @MLBNetwork. — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 28, 2017

One seemingly obvious solution would be to have the Rangers and Astros swap their remaining series and just play this upcoming one in Arlington. However, Yahoo's Tim Brown reports that, according to Astros and MLB officials, doing so would carry with it some unnamed complications. As well, rain is in the forecast for Arlington in the coming days.

As for where the two teams might wind up playing, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal names Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fl. as a possibility, and Jeff Wilson of the Ft. Worth Star-Telegram tweets that Busch Stadium in St. Louis is also a candidate.

Beyond that, it also seems likely the following series slated for Houston between the Mets and Astros would be relocated to New York. As Rosenthal and others point out, that would mean 19 straight road games for the Astros.

That's unfortunate for a team still fighting for top seed in the American League, but tens of thousands of people in Houston and environs are dealing with far graver problems. The teams involved of course recognize this.

