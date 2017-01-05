Increased water security weekend of college FB title game

TAMPA, Fla. – After roughly a year of planning, security plans for the College Football Playoff National Championship are starting to go into effect as weekend festivities kickoff before Monday’s game.



Officials with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, Tampa Police Department, Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard will work together to monitor boats out on the water for safety.

Steve Decatur, with the HCSO Marine Unit said he expects the Tampa waterways to be just as crowded as Gasparilla weekend, and while they want to that officials will be out looking for boaters who are navigating under the influence.



They are also asking boaters to be mindful of their speed while out on the water.

“We want the recreational vessels to come out and have a good time, be considerate of each other, operate safely,” said Decatur.

“This is not much different than Gasparilla…or other large events that we’ve had in the past,” he said. “So we’re not anticipating any…big issues or anything more than a large number of vessels that we’re used to patrolling and working together to make sure that everybody’s being safe.”



For those chartering a vessel or even paying for a one-time ride, officials say it’s best to always ask to see a license before boarding.

