Jordan Scarlett, Rick Wells suspended from all team activities

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida's suspension total is now up to 10 after coach Jim McElwain announced Wednesday afternoon that two more players, including a hugely important starter, are suspended from all team activities.

Running back Jordan Scarlett joins star receiver Antonio Callaway and seven other players that were already suspended, as does reserve receiver Rick Wells.

New information came to light recently that Scarlett and Wells were also involved in the misuse of school-issued funds scheme that caused Callaway and six others to earn suspensions. After learning that, McElwain suspended them immediately.

The incident in question involved some of the players using funds issued by the school for a specific purpose to buy electronics. Some then sold those electronics and reported the cards stolen.

Florida suspended those players -- offensive tackle Kadeem Telfort, defensive end Keivonnis Davis, defensive end Jordan Smith, defensive tackle Richerd Desir-Jones, linebacker James Houston and linebacker Ventrell Miller -- in mid-August.

Scarlett was Florida's starting running back, rushing for 889 yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore in 2016.

