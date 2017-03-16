Jose Fernandez was piloting boat in deadly BUI crash

Marlins Ace Jose Fernandez and two friends killed in boating crash along Government Cut on September 26, 2016. Fernandez's boat could be seen upside down. (Source: CBS4)

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Marlins pitching ace Jose Fernandez was behind the wheel of his boat when it crashed last year into a jetty off Miami Beach, killing him and his two passengers, according to CBS Miami.

That was the finding of Florida Wildlife and Conservation Commission investigators who issued their final report on the crash Thursday morning.

They determined the 32-foot boat was traveling at more than 65 mph when it slammed into the jetty, killing Fernandez, 27-year-old Jesus Macias, and 25-year-old Eduardo Rivero.

Before the crash, the trio had spent an hour and forty-five minutes at American Social in Brickell. They left around 2:42 a.m. and hit the jetty just after 3 a.m. Before leaving, Fernandez reportedly purchased two bottles of Don Julio tequila and three alcoholic beverages.

At the time of the crash, all three men had been drinking but only Fernandez was over the legal limit. He and Rivero also had cocaine in their system, according to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office report.

Fernandez’s body was found under the boat, pinned between it and boulder. The report said his face had sustained severe trauma so investigators used tattoos on his body and his MLB identification card to confirm his identity.

Rivero’s body was found underwater on the north side of the jetty, partially pinned under a boulder.

Macias was located near the bow, submerged in a pool of water near the jetty.

The families of Macias and Rivero have filed personal injury and negligence lawsuits in their deaths.

CBS Miami