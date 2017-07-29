Julio Jones tries to clear some things up about lost diamond earring

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Bad news: Julio Jones still hasn't found his diamond earring. Good news: it was insured.

Jones lost a diamond earring worth about $150,000 while jet skiing at Lake Lanier, as reported earlier this week. 11Alive was there when a dive team searched in the dark depths of the man-made lake, but were unsuccessful. Jones even pulled up on his jet ski while the team was searching.

A jeweler and friend of Julio Jones paid the dive team $500 to have them try to find it.

But on Saturday, following the Atlanta Falcons' third day of camp, Jones had a few things he wanted to clear up about the incident.

"I didn’t hire anyone, like a dive team. I didn’t do that," Jones said. "It was insured."

Jones also said it didn't fall out when hitting a wave or crashing.

"I jumped off the jet ski. That’s cleared up," he said.

Head coach Dan Quinn said he and the team had a little fun with Jones about the incident when the team reported to camp on Wednesday. However, Jones said none of that happened.

Jones isn't really interested in talking about the lost treasure, and he probably won't have to anymore unless it miraculously turns up.

Julio may be embarrassed, but if this is the worst headline that comes out about the guy NFL players voted as the best receiver in the league, he's doing pretty good. Some of the other top receivers can't say the same.

Jones has been limited in camp this week after having surgery on his foot in the offseason.

