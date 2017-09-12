Lightning, NHL team up to donate $2.7 million to Irma relief

Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik is photographed. (Photo: WTSP)

TAMPA/SUNRISE/NEW YORK/TORONTO - The Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) and National Hockey League (NHL) today announced a joint donation of $2.7 million for hurricane relief to those affected across the state of Florida by Hurricane Irma.

Extensive damage was caused to the entire state of Florida by the Hurricane which made landfall in the state on Sunday, first hitting the Florida Keys. Negative impacts have been felt by millions of people in many different ways across the state, including Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, Naples, Lakeland, Tampa Bay and Jacksonville.

Fans and members of the community who wish to support these efforts can donate through The Lightning Foundation, The Florida Panthers Foundation or by making contributions at the teams’ home preseason games, which begin next week. For more information, please visit NHL.com, floridapanthers.com or tampabaylightning.com.

