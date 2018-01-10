Lightning strikes - Three additional Bolts players named to NHL All-Star roster

Tampa Bay Lightning center Vladislav Namestnikov (90) celebrates after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks in the third period at SAP Center on Nov. 8, 2017. (Photo: John Hefti, USA TODAY Sports)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Success on the ice for the Tampa Bay Lightning has manifested onto the 2018 Honda NHL All-Star Game roster, where four players from the league-leading Bolts, along with head coach Jon Cooper, will represent the Atlantic Division.

Team Captain Steven Stamkos (fifth appearance), forward Nikita Kucherov (second appearance), defenseman Victor Hedman (second appearance) and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (first appearance) will play in the Jan. 28 game at Amaile Arena.

The All-Star Game will feature a three-game tournament, played in a 3-on-3 format, showcasing teams from each NHL division competing for a $1 million winner-take-all prize pool.

Below is the full all-star roster for each division:

Atlantic Division (All-Star appearance)

F Aleksander Barkov, FLA (1st)

F Jack Eichel, BUF (1st)

F Nikita Kucherov, TBL (2nd)

F Brad Marchand, BOS (2nd)

F Auston Matthews, TOR (2nd)

F Steven Stamkos, TBL* (5th)

D Mike Green, DET (2nd)

D Victor Hedman, TBL (2nd)

D Erik Karlsson, OTT (5th)

G Carey Price, MTL (6th)

G Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL (1st)

Head Coach: Jon Cooper, TBL (1st)

Metropolitan Division (All-Star appearance)

F Josh Bailey, NYI (1st)

F Sidney Crosby, PIT (3rd)

F Claude Giroux, PHI (5th)

F Taylor Hall, NJD (3rd)

F Alex Ovechkin, WSH* (7th)

F John Tavares, NYI (5th)

D Noah Hanifin, CAR (1st)

D Seth Jones, CBJ (2nd)

D Kris Letang, PIT (4th)

G Braden Holtby, WSH (3rd)

G Henrik Lundqvist, NYR (4th)

Head Coach: Barry Trotz, WSH (3rd)

Central Division (All-Star appearance)

F Patrick Kane, CHI (7th)

F Nathan MacKinnon, COL (2nd)

F Brayden Schenn, STL (1st)

F Tyler Seguin, DAL (5th)

F Eric Staal, MIN (5th)

F Blake Wheeler, WPG (1st)

D John Klingberg, DAL (1st)

D Alex Pietrangelo, STL (1st)

D P.K. Subban, NSH* (3rd)

G Connor Hellebuyck, WPG (1st)

G Pekka Rinne, NSH (2nd)

Head Coach: Peter Laviolette, NSH (3rd)

Pacific Division (All-Star appearance)

F Brock Boeser, VAN (1st)

F Johnny Gaudreau, CGY (4th)

F Anze Kopitar, LAK (4th)

F Connor McDavid, EDM* (2nd)

F James Neal, VGK (3rd)

F Rickard Rakell, ANA (1st)

D Brent Burns, SJS (5th)

D Drew Doughty, LAK (4th)

D Oliver Ekman-Larsson, ARI (2nd)

G Marc-Andre Fleury, VGK (3rd)

G Jonathan Quick, LAK (3rd)

Head Coach: Gerard Gallant, VGK (2nd)

