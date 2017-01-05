Little League requires criminal background checks for volunteer coaches

South Korea lines the third baseline and Endwell, N.Y. lines the first baseline during team introductions before the Little League World Series Championship game at Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, Pa. AP photo

Little League International announced mandatory criminal background checks for its volunteer coaches, new eligibility requirements for players and a host of new rules on Wednesday intended to increase the pace of play.

Under the rules changes that take effect this year, local leagues will have the option to force batters to keep one foot in the batter’s box during regular-season games and allow intentional walks by announcing the decision to the umpire rather than throwing four balls. Umpires will also be able to eject a player and manager determined to be stealing signs.

Leagues will now be required to conduct nationwide background checks of sex offender registry data and other criminal records for its coaches and others involved with running teams.

“No local league shall permit any person to participate in any manner whose background check reveals a conviction, guilty plea, no contest plea, or admission to any crime involving or against a minor or minors,” Little League said.

Little League also changed its eligibility rules nearly two years after a residency scandal cost Chicago-based Jackie Robinson West its national title. The rules remove a school report card as proof of residence, replacing it with a school enrollment form and documents from each of three residency categories.

