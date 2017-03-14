March Madness: By the numbers

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Cruise ship near miss
-
Jet skier talks about near miss with cruise ship
-
Dads dance at wedding
-
Eaglet getting fed
-
GIRAFFE WATCH: When will April give birth?
-
TTAPP
-
Vancouver mother's warning after son dies from dentist visit
-
Woman allegedly abducted by husband Saturday found alive
-
International airline bookings down
-
Giraffe cam take down
More Stories
-
White House releases Trump's tax information ahead of reportMar 14, 2017, 8:55 p.m.
-
Dogs suffering from severe neglect rescuedMar 14, 2017, 12:05 p.m.
-
Twitter account created for the missing Ocala cobraMar 14, 2017, 8:24 p.m.