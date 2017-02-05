Matt Ryan named NFL MVP for 2016 season

(Photo: USA Today Sports)

HOUSTON – After a breakout season that has propelled the Atlanta Falcons to Super Bowl LI, quarterback Matt Ryan has won the NFL’s top individual award, the AP Most Valuable Player.

Ryan earned 25 of the 50 votes, while New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady finished second with 10. Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr each had six, while Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers earned two and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott received one.

Since Ryan is preparing for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium, he was not present to comment on the achievement.

Ryan posted career bests in completion percentage (69.9), yards (4,944), touchdowns (38), and QB rating (117.1). He also threw a career-low seven interceptions.

Ryan led the Falcons to the NFL’s top scoring offense, averaging 33.8 points per game, and Atlanta mowed through its schedule to a an 11-5 record and the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

With a victory Sunday, Ryan would become the seventh player in history to earn NFL MVP and win the Super Bowl in the same season. But the last seven NFL MVPs to play in the Super Bowl have lost.

Earlier in the night, Ryan also won the AP offensive player of the year trophy.

USA Today