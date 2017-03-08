Michigan plane slides off runway during departure to Big Ten tournament

Michigan Wolverines (Photo: Rick Osentoski, USA TODAY Sports)

Michigan's basketball team had a major travel scare on its way to the Big Ten tournament Wednesday when its airplane aborted takeoff and slide off the runway.

The school said nobody was seriously hurt in the incident as the team was departing to Washington, D.C. High winds in Michigan have been responsible for knocking out power to 405,000 customers in the area.

"After attempting to take off in high winds, takeoff was aborted and, after strong braking, the plane slide off the runway," the school said in a statement. "The plane sustained extensive damage but everyone on board was safely evacuated and is safe. The team is making alternative travel plans."

Our team and everyone in our travel party is safe. Update on today's travel accident.



Thanks for your well wishes! #GoBlue 〽 pic.twitter.com/CJfrr5ONEJ — Michigan Basketball (@umichbball) March 8, 2017

Richard Myrick, the father of a Michigan cheerleader who was on the plane, told the Detroit Free Press the team was planning to bus to Washington.

“There were no injuries reported, according to my daughter," he said. "They are actually loading up on a bus to head to D.C.”

Michigan's basketball team plane involved in an accident. Everyone is okay, no injuries.



Viewer emailed us this photo from airport. pic.twitter.com/cT6ExEyp4Q — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 8, 2017

The Wolverines are scheduled to play Thursday at noon ET against Illinois in the second round of the Big Ten tournament.

USA Today