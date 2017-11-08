A dog named ‘Doc:' How Roy Halladay's legacy lives on in the sheriff's office

In 2016, Roy Halladay and his family donated funds to the department for the purchase of a canine. The sheriff’s office aptly named the yellow lab "Doc," a nickname previously coined for Halladay in reference to Wild West gunslinger "Doc" Holliday. (Photo: Pasco County Sheriff's Office)

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. -- While tributes continue to pour in following Roy Halladay’s sudden death in a plane crash, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says the MLB all-star pitcher’s legacy lives on through one of its members.

In 2016, Halladay and his family donated funds to the department for the purchase of a canine. The sheriff’s office aptly named the yellow lab "Doc," a nickname previously coined for Halladay in reference to Wild West gunslinger "Doc" Holliday.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco, in a press conference Tuesday, became emotional when discussing what Halladay meant to the community and in particular the sheriff’s office.

K9 Doc reviews his search pattern after searching some of the Inmate pods for illegal narcotics. Doc is the partner of Dep. Brian Hernandez. Posted by Pasco Sheriff's K-9 Association on Tuesday, October 17, 2017

“Roy meant a lot to the Sheriff’s office,” Nocco said on Tuesday. “He was one of the most humble human beings you’ll ever meet. K-9 Doc is out there working and saving lives.”

Deputy Brian Hernandez is "Doc’s" handler. Hernandez and his K-9 Doc have been working the streets of Pasco since March 2016, according to the sheriff’s office website.

“K9 Doc enjoys ice cubes and loves anything that bounces,” his bio on the website reads. “K9 Doc is Pasco’s friendliest K9, who loves attention from people and enjoys shaking paws.”

