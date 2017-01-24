Braves make case for new Sarasota spring training facility

The new $80 million Atlanta Braves spring training facility could be built in North Port in time for the 2019 spring training season.

SARASOTA, Fla. - The Atlanta Braves' top-ranking officers brought their case for a new spring training facility to county commissioners.

Team president John Schuerholz told commissioners the braves are committed to staying in Florida and help grow the community. The lease will be for 30 years.

The $80 million facility, located in the West Villages community of North Port, will have 9,000 seats and a year-round Academy on the 75-acre property.

The cost will be split five ways between West Villages (donating the land worth, $7-9 million plus $12-20 million in infrastructure improvements), the city of North Port (projects to contribute $4-5 million), the Braves and the state has around $20 million in grant money available. Sarasota will use approximately $22 million in tourism income.

The Braves will own and operate the year-round academy, sign the 30-year lease with annual payments to cover the stadium debt, provide all furniture, fixtures and equipment and contribute to stadium maintenance.

Sarasota’s county administrator says this isn’t a done deal, that there are still several hurdles for all involved to clear before the spring training stadium is approved. The stadium is scheduled to open in 2019.

