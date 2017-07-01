David Price verbally spars with Eckersley, report says

The report didn't say what Eckersley, left, and Price argued about.

Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price verbally confronted TV analyst Dennis Eckersley on the team's flight to Toronto on Thursday night, according to The Boston Globe.

Price met with manager John Farrell and team president Dave Dombrowski before Friday's game, but Farrell didn't elaborate on the meeting and said "it’s being handled internally.”

Eckersley – inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2004 – is now an analyst for NESN.

Price confirmed the meeting with management, but simply said “some people just don’t understand how hard this game is" when asked for further information on the incident.

It's not clear why Price was angry with Eckersley. Price started Thursday's game against the Minnesota Twins in Boston.

This is the second time this season that Price has clashed with the media, following a June incident in which he lashed out at reporters.

