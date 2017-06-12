Detroit Tigers select Alonso product Alex Faedo 18th overall

Florida Gators pitcher Alex Faedo (21) throws the ball against the Miami Hurricanes in the first inning 2015 College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park on June 17, 2015. (Photo: Bruce Thorson, USA TODAY Sports)

The Detroit Tigers selected University of Florida pitcher Alex Faedo with the No. 18 overall pick of the 2017 MLB Draft on Monday.

Faedo is a right-handed pitcher and 2014 graduate of Alonso High School in Tampa, Fla.

The Tigers initially selected Faedo in the 40th round of the 2014 MLB Draft, but he chose to attend the University of Florida.

Faedo has pitched for the Gators from 2015-2017. He was the first of three Tampa Bay area prospects to get selected in the first round.

#MLBDraft RECAP: #Tigers snare RHP Alex Faedo in 1st round three years after selecting him in 40th. https://t.co/ttBPiMVoZ5 pic.twitter.com/2pTOEGrTw3 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 13, 2017

College of Central Florida pitcher Nate Pearson (Bishop McLaughlin) went to Toronto at No. 28, and USF shortstop Kevin Merrell (Steinbrenner High) was the No. 33 pick to Oakland.

About 45 minutes after the Tigers selected Faedo, he took the mound for Florida in the third and final game against Wake Forrest. Faedo got the final six outs in a 3-0 victory, which sent the Gators to the College World Series.

With the 28th pick in the 2017 #MLBDraft, the #BlueJays select RHP Nate Pearson from College of Central Florida. pic.twitter.com/gKOAhQHwJo — Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 13, 2017

With the 33rd overall pick in the #MLBDraft, the A's select INF Kevin Merrell from the University of South Florida. — #Voteland 5 x Daily (@Athletics) June 13, 2017

