Maddon celebrates 1,000 wins by donating 1,000 meals to needy families

Mike Axisa, CBS , WTSP 2:10 PM. EDT May 17, 2017

Tuesday night, the Chicago Cubs beat the visiting Cincinnati Reds (CHC 9, CIN 5) to give manager Joe Maddon the 1,000th win of his managerial career. Maddon is now 1,000-871 all-time. Most of those wins came with the Tampa Bay Rays, of course.

Maddon celebrated his 1,000th managerial win by enjoying a glass of wine during his postgame press conference:

On Wednesday, Maddon's foundation Respect90 announced they would further celebrate his 1,000th win by donating 1,000 meals to needy families in Chicago and Tampa.

Well done. Maddon is known for being a quirky and outside-the-box thinker as manager, but he does an awful lot in the community, and that's more important than anything he's accomplished on the field.

 

