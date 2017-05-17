Maddon celebrates 1,000 wins by donating 1,000 meals to needy families

Tuesday night, the Chicago Cubs beat the visiting Cincinnati Reds (CHC 9, CIN 5) to give manager Joe Maddon the 1,000th win of his managerial career. Maddon is now 1,000-871 all-time. Most of those wins came with the Tampa Bay Rays, of course.
Maddon celebrated his 1,000th managerial win by enjoying a glass of wine during his postgame press conference:
#Cubs Maddon celebrates 1000th win with red wine "Big Smooth " pic.twitter.com/jOr6f6s0Yh— Carrie Muskat (@CarrieMuskat) May 17, 2017
On Wednesday, Maddon's foundation Respect90 announced they would further celebrate his 1,000th win by donating 1,000 meals to needy families in Chicago and Tampa.
To mark @CubsJoeMadd 1000th win Respect 90 donates 1K meals to shelters Evangeline Booth Lodge in Chi & Sallie House in TB@salarmychicago— Respect90 Foundation (@Maddonrespect90) May 17, 2017
Well done. Maddon is known for being a quirky and outside-the-box thinker as manager, but he does an awful lot in the community, and that's more important than anything he's accomplished on the field.
