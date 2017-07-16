9th inning rally falls short as Rays lose to Angels 4-3

Brad Miller of the Tampa Bay Rays is tagged out at second base by Martin Maldonado of the Los Angeles Angels in the seventh inning. (Photo: Joe Scarnici, 2017 Getty Images)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Pinch hitter C.J. Cron connected for a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Angels escaped a jam in the ninth to hold off the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Sunday.



Trailing 4-2, the Rays scored once in the ninth and loaded the bases with one out. Bud Norris got Tim Beckham to ground into a double play for his 14th save, ending the Rays' four-game winning streak.



It was 2-all when Cron swung at the first pitch he saw from Adam Kolarek and sent it into the right field seats. Kolarek entered after Andrelton Simmons singled with one out off Jumbo Diaz (1-4).



David Hernandez (1-0) got rewarded for one inning of scoreless relief as the Angels avoided a three-game sweep.

