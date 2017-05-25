WTSP
Andriese, Rasmus drive Rays to 4-0 shutout of Angels

The Associated Press , WTSP 11:31 PM. EDT May 25, 2017

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Matt Andriese allowed six hits over eight innings, Colby Rasmus drove in four runs and the Tampa Bay Rays salvaged a split of a four-game series with Los Angeles by beating the Angels 4-0 on Thursday.

Andriese (5-1) improved to 4-0 over his last five starts, holding the Angels to 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position. Los Angeles threatened in five innings against the right-hander.

Rasmus had a pair of key two-out hits with the bases loaded: a two-run single in the first and a fifth-inning double that made it 4-0.

Tommy Hunter got three outs to complete a six-hitter.

© 2017 Associated Press


