Andrus drives in 5 as Texas Rangers beat Tampa Bay Rays 9-5

Tampa Bay Rays infielders gather on the field during a pitching change in the game against the Texas Rangers on May 30, 2017. (Photo: Tim Heitman, USA TODAY Sports)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Elvis Andrus had a career-high five RBIs, including a tying three-run homer in the seventh inning, Jared Hoying hit a tiebreaking single that missed going out by about a foot and the Texas Rangers rallied to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 9-5 on Tuesday night.

Andrus' two-out drive deep into the visiting bullpen ended a stretch of five scoreless innings from the Tampa Bay bullpen after Matt Andriese left in the second with a mild groin strain.

Hoying's liner off the top of the wall in right came with the bases loaded and one out in a four-run eighth against Chase Whitley (1-1), breaking a 5-5 tie. After a sacrifice fly from Shin-Soo Choo, Andrus' single to left scored two more.

© 2017 Associated Press