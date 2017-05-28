Back-to-back homers give Rays 15-inning win over Twins

Corey Dickerson #10 of the Tampa Bay Rays congratulates teammate Evan Longoria #3 of the Tampa Bay Rays on a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins during the fifteenth inning. (Photo: Hannah Foslien, 2017 Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Evan Longoria and Logan Morrison hit back-to-back homers in the 15th inning, Steven Souza Jr. drove in the tying run with a single with two outs in the ninth, and the Tampa Bay Rays outlasted the Minnesota Twins 8-6 Sunday in a game that took nearly 6 ½ hours.



In the longest game in Target Field history, Minnesota resorted to using Wednesday's scheduled starter, Hector Santiago (4-4), in the 15th. He allowed the decisive home runs on consecutive pitches to the first two batters of the inning. Longoria has 16 home runs and 57 RBIs in 58 career games against the Twins.



Erasmo Ramirez, the scheduled starter Monday for the Rays, pitched a perfect 15th for his first save.



The Rays took the lead in the 14th when Corey Dickerson delivered a single off Justin Haley to make it 6-5. Pinch-hitter Robbie Grossman answered with an RBI single in the bottom half to extend the game for the Twins.



Despite allowing the run in the 14th, Alex Colome (1-2) got the win. The game lasted 6 hours, 26 minutes.

