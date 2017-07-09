Brad Miller homers in 8th, Rays take 3 of 4 from Red Sox

Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brad Miller is congratulated by first baseman Logan Morrison and center fielder Mallex Smith as he hits the go-ahead home run during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field on July 9, 2017. (Photo: Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Brad Miller hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays took three of the four from AL East-leading Boston, beating the Red Sox 5-3 Sunday.

Miller connected with two outs off Joe Kelly (3-1), sending a drive over the center field wall. Kelly had made a career-best 23 straight scoreless appearances.

Brad Boxberger (1-0) worked out of a two-on, two-out jam in the eighth before Alex Colome got three outs for his 25th save.

Tampa Bay, at 47-43, has 13 more wins than last year at the All-Star break and trails the Red Sox by 3 1/2 games.

Dustin Pedroia hit his second homer in three days and fourth of the year during the seventh off AL All Star Chris Archer, a two-run shot that put Boston up 3-2.

Mookie Betts homered on Archer's third pitch of the game to set a Red Sox record with his 11th career leadoff homer.

