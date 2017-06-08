Derek Norris' home runs help Rays hold off White Sox 7-5

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Derek Norris homered in consecutive innings and Jake Odorizzi pitched into the seventh on Thursday night, leading the Tampa Bay Rays to a 7-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Peter Bourjos and Colby Rasmus also homered for the Rays.

The White Sox, who have lost seven of eight, came back from a 6-0 deficit with the help of home runs by Avisail Garcia and Todd Frazier. They got the potential tying run to third base with one out in the eighth before Alex Colome came in for a four-out save, his 17th of the season.

Rasmus' eighth home run provided the Rays with an insurance run in the eighth.

