Dickerson hits 2 of Rays' 5 homers in 6-4 win over Indians

Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Corey Dickerson rounds the bases on his solo home run in the fifth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field in Cleveland on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. (Photo: David Richard, USA TODAY Sports)

CLEVELAND (AP) - Corey Dickerson hit two of Tampa Bay's season-high five home runs, leading the Rays to a 6-4 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday night.

Dickerson hit solo home runs in the third and fifth off Danny Salazar (2-4). Colby Rasmus and Derek Norris also hit solo shots off Cleveland's starter while Tim Beckham hit a two-run homer off Shawn Armstrong.

Jake Odorizzi (3-2) allowed four runs in six innings. The right-hander took a 6-1 lead into the sixth, but Edwin Encarnacion broke an 0-for-18 skid with a two-run homer to cap a three-run rally.

Jose Alvarado retired all six batters he faced and Alex Colome pitched out of a ninth-inning jam for his 10th save.

© 2017 Associated Press