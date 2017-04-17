Four years later, Rays remember Boston Marathon bombing

Running shoes are placed at a makeshift memorial for victims near the finish line of the Boston Marathon bombings at the intersection of Newbury Street and Darthmouth Street in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images, 2013 Getty Images)

Four years removed from the Boston Marathon bombing, the Tampa Bay Rays will again play the Boston Red Sox in an early game at Fenway Park on Patriots' Day.

But back on that fateful day in 2013, both the players and Tampa Bay Times' Rays beat writer Marc Topkin were living with the uncertainty and confusion surrounding the developing events of the day, in which homemade bombs placed near the marathon's finish line killed three and injured many others.

Topkin interviewed current Rays players about their memories and included his own experiences in a column published on Saturday.

According to Rays 3B Evan Longoria, the day was something he will never forget.

Topkin said that with the police leaving to respond to the bombing and the unknown threat of more bombings, travel plans for both himself and the Rays players were thrown into chaos after the game was postponed.

