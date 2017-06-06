Garcia, Sanchez, Frazier homer as White Sox beat Rays 4-2

Chicago White Sox center fielder Leury Garcia (28) scores a run during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on June 6, 2017. (Photo: Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Avisail Garcia, Volmer Sanchez and Todd Frazier homered, helping the Chicago White Sox stop a five-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.

Chris Beck (1-0) escaped a bases-loaded jam in the sixth inning to get the victory in relief of Jose Quintana, who avoided becoming the first pitcher in the major leagues to lose eight games this season.

Garcia led off the seventh with a solo homer, snapping a 1-1 tie against Chris Archer (4-4), who also gave up a lead-off homer to Sanchez on the fourth pitch of the game.

Jose Abreu added an RBI single in the eighth before Frazier led off the ninth with a homer off Ryan Garton.

Evan Longoria drove in a run for Tampa Bay with a first-inning single off Quintana, who allowed one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. Jesus Sucre had an eighth-inning sacrifice fly for the Rays, who have lost four straight.

© 2017 Associated Press