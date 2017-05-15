Indians' bullpen stops Rays in 8-7 win

Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Evan Longoria stands on second base after an RBI double during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field in Cleveland on Monday, May 15, 2017. (Photo: Ken Blaze, USA TODAY Sports)

CLEVELAND (AP) - Indians starter Carlos Carrasco left early with an injury, but five relievers kept the lead and helped the Indians hold off the Tampa Bay Rays 8-7 Monday night.

Carrasco was pulled because of tightness in his left pectoral muscle after giving up an RBI single to Brad Miller. The right-hander allowed five runs in 3 2/3 innings and left with Cleveland ahead 7-4.

Boone Logan (1-0), who entered in the fifth, retired both batters he faced. Andrew Miller allowed his first run of the season in the eighth, and Cody Allen gave up a solo homer to Peter Bourjos in the ninth before recording his 10th save.

Lonnie Chisenhall hit a three-run homer when Cleveland scored five times in the first off Chris Archer (3-2). Francisco Lindor added a solo homer in the eighth.

