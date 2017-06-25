WTSP
Joey Rickard hits tiebreaking double in 9th, Orioles top Rays 8-5

The Associated Press , WTSP 3:17 AM. EDT June 26, 2017

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Joey Rickard hit a tiebreaking double in the ninth inning and the Baltimore Orioles, boosted by three home runs, beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-5 Sunday.

Caleb Joseph, Trey Mancini and Jonathan Schoop homered for the Orioles.

It was 5-all when Joseph opened the ninth with his third hit, a single off Alex Colome (1-3). Rickard put the Orioles ahead, Schoop was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Adam Jones added a sacrifice fly.

Brad Brach (2-1) earned the win with two innings of shutout relief.

