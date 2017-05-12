Longo knocks one out of Fenway, Rays hold on to top Red Sox 5-4

Evan Longoria #3 of the Tampa Bay Rays watches the ball leave the park as he hits a two-run home run during the fifth inning. (Photo: Rich Gagnon, 2017 Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) - Alex Cobb took a one-hit shutout into the seventh inning before tiring, Evan Longoria hit a homer over the Green Monster completely out of Fenway Park and the Tampa Bay Rays held off the Boston Red Sox 5-4 on Friday night.



Coming off a 3-6 home stand, the Rays rebounded with just their second win in six games in Fenway this season.



Boston's Xander Bogaerts singled to extended hitting streak to 15 games, the majors' current longest active streak. He had a career-best 26-gamer last year.



Cobb (3-3) gave up four runs - three earned - and three hits after getting the first out in the seventh, adding to his trouble with a throwing error. Alex Colome got the final four outs for his ninth save.



Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello (2-5) gave up five runs - three earned - with seven strikeouts in six innings for his second rough outing against the Rays this season. He lost only four games last year.

