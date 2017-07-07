Pedroia, Bradley Jr., Ramirez homer, Red Sox beat Rays 8-3

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash (16) comes to the mound to talk out starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi (23) during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field on July 7, 2017 (Photo: Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Dustin Pedroia, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Hanley Ramirez all homered, Drew Pomeranz won his third consecutive start, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 on Friday night.

Pedroia hit a two-run shot during a four-run third, and Bradley Jr. had a fourth-inning solo drive off Jake Odorizzi (5-4) as Boston took a 5-0 lead.

Ramirez scored his 1,000th run on his ninth-inning solo homer.

Pomeranz (9-4) limited Tampa Bay to two runs over six innings despite allowing six hits and five walks.

Steven Souza Jr. hit a solo homer in the seventh for the Rays, who beat Chris Sale and the AL East-leading Red Sox 4-1 in the opener of a four-game series Thursday night. The Rays, third in the division, trail Boston by 5 1/2 games.

