Pirates jump on Blake Snell in return, top Rays 6-2

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell (4) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park on June 28, 2017. (Photo: Charles LeClaire, USA TODAY Sports)

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Jose Osuna doubled twice and drove in two runs and rookie Josh Bell hit his 15th homer of the season as the Pittsburgh Pirates jumped on Tampa Bay's Blake Snell early in a 6-2 victory on Wednesday night.

Osuna's ground-rule RBI double sparked a four-run two-out rally in the first off Snell (0-5) in his return to the starting rotation after a stint in Triple-A. Bell led off the fourth with a solo home run and Osuna added another RBI double in the fifth for the Pirates.

Ivan Nova (8-5) struggled with his command and failed to work into the sixth for the first time this season but picked up the win despite allowing seven hits and two walks in five innings.

Corey Dickerson, Evan Longoria, Tim Beckham and Adeiny Hevavarria all had two hits each for the Rays but Tampa Bay went 2 for 13 with runners in scoring position and left 11 men on base.

