Pulse nightclub survivor throws out first pitch at Rays game

Orlando Pulse nightclub mass shooting survivor Amanda Grau throws out the first pitch on Tampa Bay Rays Pride night before the game against the Oakland Athletics at Tropicana Field on June 9, 2017. (Photo: Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Rays paid tribute to the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting on Friday night.

The organization had a moment of silence and flag ceremony prior to the game.

Monday marks one year since the shooting at the nightclub in Orlando, in which 49 people were killed and 53 injured.

Pulse nightclub survivor and Tampa native Amanda Grau threw out Friday night’s ceremonial first pitch. Grau survived despite multiple gunshot wounds from the attack.

Tonight's first pitch is courtesy of Amanda Grau, Tampa native and survivor of the Pulse tragedy. #HonorThemWithAction pic.twitter.com/nXmbDwjXaS — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 9, 2017

The Rays also used the #HonorThemWithAction on Twitter throughout Friday night’s game. A total of 13,153 fans attended Pride night. The Rays' hit five home runs in their 13-4 victory over the Oakland Athletics.

Last year’s Pride Night game had an attendance of 40,135 fans just five days after the Pulse shooting. It marked the first regular-season turnout of more than 40,000 fans at the Rays’ ballpark since opening day in 2006 against the Baltimore Orioles (40,199).

Today, we remembered the Pulse nightclub victims and their families with a moment of silence and flag ceremony. #HonorThemWithAction pic.twitter.com/498R9ih114 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 9, 2017

Thank you to the @Athletics for joining us in celebrating Pride Night. We remember the Pulse victims and continue to #HonorThemWithAction. pic.twitter.com/KWsoGENhJK — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 10, 2017

The Rays opened Pride Night tonight with Una Voce, the Gay Men’s Chorus of Tampa Bay, singing the National Anthem. #HONORTHEMWITHACTION pic.twitter.com/J991V8l97M — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 9, 2017

