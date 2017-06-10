WTSP
Close

Pulse nightclub survivor throws out first pitch at Rays game

The Tampa Bay Rays honored the victims of the Pulse shooting during Pride night on Friday.

Mark Bergin, WTSP 8:17 AM. EDT June 10, 2017

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Rays paid tribute to the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting on Friday night.

The organization had a moment of silence and flag ceremony prior to the game.

Monday marks one year since the shooting at the nightclub in Orlando, in which 49 people were killed and 53 injured.

Pulse nightclub survivor and Tampa native Amanda Grau threw out Friday night’s ceremonial first pitch. Grau survived despite multiple gunshot wounds from the attack.

The Rays also used the #HonorThemWithAction on Twitter throughout Friday night’s game. A total of 13,153 fans attended Pride night. The Rays' hit five home runs in their 13-4 victory over the Oakland Athletics.

Related: Rays hit five homers, beat Athletics 13-4

Previous: Rays to host Pride Night Friday

Last year’s Pride Night game had an attendance of 40,135 fans just five days after the Pulse shooting. It marked the first regular-season turnout of more than 40,000 fans at the Rays’ ballpark since opening day in 2006 against the Baltimore Orioles (40,199).

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Rays hit five homers, beat Athletics 13-4

WTSP

Local clubs not learning safety lessons from Pulse

WTSP

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier to reportedly miss two months with fracture in hip area

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories