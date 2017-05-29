Rasmus, Beckham big swings for Rays in 10-8 win over Rangers

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Tim Beckham (right) celebrates with center fielder Kevin Kiermaier (39) and center fielder Colby Rasmus (middle) after hitting a three-run home run against the Texas Rangers on May 29, 2017. (Photo: Jerome Miron, US A TODAY Sports)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Tim Beckham hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh as the Tampa Bay Rays scored five runs in a span of three pitches to beat Texas 10-8 on Monday night, ending the Rangers' eight-game home winning streak.

Steven Souza Jr. had four hits with four runs scored for Tampa Bay, while Evan Longoria's four RBIs included a two-run homer.

Pinch-hitter Colby Rasmus hit a two-run double on the first pitch thrown by reliever Tony Barnette (1-1), tying the game at 7-all before a no-pitch intentional walk to Kevin Kiermaier, who had already struck out three times. Beckham then hit a 1-0 pitch over the 14-foot wall in left-center field for his eighth homer of the season.

Jose De Leon (1-0) allowed three runs in 2 2-3 innings and still won his Rays debut. The right-hander was recalled from Triple-A Durham after Tampa Bay used eight pitchers, including Monday's starter as the closer, in a 15-inning win Sunday.

Alex Colome struck out the side in a perfect ninth for his 14th save in 16 chances.

Adrian Beltre singled in his first at-bat this season for Texas and Joey Gallo crushed his 16th homer. Shin-Soo Choo drove in three runs, all off De Leon, with a two-run single in the sixth and a solo homer in the eighth.T

© 2017 Associated Press