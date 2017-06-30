Rays battle back from last strike to top O's 6-4

BALTIMORE (AP) - Adeiny Hechavarria hit a tying single in the ninth inning and Steven Souza followed with a three-run homer in the 10th to carry the Tampa Bay Rays past the Baltimore Orioles 6-4 on Friday night.
Hechavarria went 4 for 4 and Wilson Ramos hit his first homer with the Rays. They had nobody on with two outs in the ninth before rallying from a 3-2 deficit against closer Brad Brach.
After issuing a two-out walk to pinch-hitter Shane Peterson, Brach committed a balk and threw a wild pitch Hechavarria singled to left. It was the fourth blown save for Brach, who's filling in for the injured Zach Britton.
In the 10th, Darren O'Day (1-2) issued two walks, the second one intentionally, before Souza went deep.
Jumbo Diaz (1-3) worked the ninth and Alex Colome gave up a homer to Mark Trumbo in the 10th but got three outs for his 21st save.
© 2017 Associated Press
