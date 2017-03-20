Rays, CF Kiermaier reach long-term extension

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays and playmaking centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier publicly announced that they have come to an agreement on a 6-year $53.5 million contract.
The new contract locks up the 26-year-old player, affectionately nicknamed "Outlaw," through 2022, though the deal also includes a seventh-year club option and could net him a total of $64 million, reports Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.
OFFICIAL: The #Rays have signed Kevin Kiermaier to a six-year contract, including a club option for 2023. pic.twitter.com/LwCL1m8xn0— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) March 20, 2017
Kiermaier sat down at the Port Charlotte Sports Complex for a press conference Monday morning which made the deal official.
You can watch the video below from the Tampa Bay Rays' Facebook page.
Kiermaier also received a signing bonus of $1 million and will make $3 million this season.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs