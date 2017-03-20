WTSP
Close

Rays, CF Kiermaier reach long-term extension

10News Staff , WTSP 9:29 AM. EDT March 20, 2017

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays and playmaking centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier publicly announced that they have come to an agreement on a 6-year $53.5 million contract.

The new contract locks up the 26-year-old player, affectionately nicknamed "Outlaw," through 2022, though the deal also includes a seventh-year club option and could net him a total of $64 million, reports Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.

Kiermaier sat down at the Port Charlotte Sports Complex for a press conference Monday morning which made the deal official.

You can watch the video below from the Tampa Bay Rays' Facebook page.

Kiermaier also received a signing bonus of $1 million and will make $3 million this season.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Purdue fan Kiermaier picks Kansas to win it all

WTSP

Report: Rays close to extension with Kiermaier

WTSP

Rays promos include Kiermaier bobblehead, Archer pillow

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories