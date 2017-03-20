Rays, CF Kiermaier reach long-term extension

Tampa Bay Rays CF Kevin Kiermaier appears at a press conference at the Port Charlotte Sports Complex on March 20 announcing his new contract extension with the team. (Photo: Tampa Bay Rays Facebook)

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays and playmaking centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier publicly announced that they have come to an agreement on a 6-year $53.5 million contract.

The new contract locks up the 26-year-old player, affectionately nicknamed "Outlaw," through 2022, though the deal also includes a seventh-year club option and could net him a total of $64 million, reports Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.

OFFICIAL: The #Rays have signed Kevin Kiermaier to a six-year contract, including a club option for 2023. pic.twitter.com/LwCL1m8xn0 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) March 20, 2017

Kiermaier sat down at the Port Charlotte Sports Complex for a press conference Monday morning which made the deal official.

You can watch the video below from the Tampa Bay Rays' Facebook page.

Kiermaier also received a signing bonus of $1 million and will make $3 million this season.

