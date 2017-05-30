Rays' Corey Dickerson hits bouncing pitch for double

Corey Dickerson hit a bouncing pitch from Texas Rangers right-hander Nick Martinez and looped a standup double down the third-base line on May 30, 2017. (Photo: Tim Heitman, USA TODAY Sports)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Corey Dickerson seems to be hitting everything these days, although even the Tampa Bay Rays slugger looked surprised by his double Tuesday night.

Dickerson connected with a bouncing pitch from Texas Rangers right-hander Nick Martinez and looped a standup double down the third-base line.

lol wut pic.twitter.com/X8KdGumCBD — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 31, 2017

The major league hits leader lunged after Martinez's breaking ball and made contact shortly after it bounced just in front of home plate. The bloop dropped into shallow left field, and after rolling into second base easily, Dickerson smirked and shook his head.

Dickerson, who is tied with Colorado's Charlie Blackmon for the major league-lead with 72 hits, added a single in the seventh for his majors-leading 24th multihit game. He has an AL-best .346 batting average.

