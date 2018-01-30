Rays cut ties with team doctor over video alleging inappropriate behavior

Former Rays' team doctor Michael Reilly (Tampa Bay Times)

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rays have severed ties with team doctor Michael Reilly after a YouTube video was published of a woman alleging inappropriate behavior by Reilly nearly a decade ago, according to our news partners at the Tampa Bay Times.

"The Tampa Bay Rays have ended our contractual relationship with Dr. Michael Reilly, a team physician, and he is no longer affiliated with the organization," the team said in a statement.

Reilly was initially suspended after the video, posted by user Brianna Rah, was published on Jan. 17:

The team also informed St. Petersburg police of the allegations.

"The police department is looking into the allegations," the department said in a statement. "We are fact finding at this point."

Reilly, who has a private practice near downtown St. Petersburg, has been the Rays' doctor since the team's inception 20 years ago. He was also the Tampa Bay Lightning's team doctor from 1992 to 2002.

